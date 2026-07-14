WTC semi-finals? ICC proposes major changes to global tournaments
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering major changes to the structure of its global tournaments. The proposals were discussed during the recent ICC conference in Edinburgh. The potential changes include reducing teams in the Men's ODI World Cup and introducing semi-finals in the World Test Championship (WTC). Meanwhile, there are no plans to revive the ODI World Cup Super League.
Format adjustments
Reduction in ODI World Cup teams
According to BBC Sport, the ICC is considering reducing the number of teams in the men's ODI World Cup from 14 to 12.
The change could be implemented as early as the 2027 edition, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
The proposal also includes the introduction of a 'super seven' stage in this tournament.
Format evolution
Changes to T20 World Cup format
The report added that the ICC is also considering a change to the T20 World Cup format. The proposal suggests expanding the 'super eight' stage to a 'super 10' phase.
These changes are likely aimed at making these tournaments more competitive and engaging for fans, especially given India's popularity in cricketing circles.
Schedule planning
Future Tours Programme (FTP) updates
England, India, and Australia have finalized their key fixtures for the Future Tours Programme (FTP) from 2027 to 2031.
However, other Full Members are yet to finalize their schedules.
A meeting is scheduled for August to finalize the remaining calendar before a final review in September.
The ICC also plans to reduce white-ball bilateral series after the next FTP cycle, replacing them with mini inter-continental quadrangular tournaments.
Championship changes
Potential WTC semi-final inclusion
The ICC is also considering adding semi-finals to the World Test Championship (WTC) to generate more interest in the tournament.
As per the current format, the top two sides play the final.
However, there has been no formal progress on expanding the WTC to 12 teams as part of the next FTP cycle.
There have also been discussions about reducing ODIs from 50 overs to 40, but no immediate change is expected.
Match scheduling
Other notable ICC considerations
The ICC has encouraged full members to schedule more matches between their 'A' sides and associate members in both white-ball formats. This is aimed at promoting the growth of the game.
However, there are no plans to revive the ODI World Cup Super League, which was used as a qualification structure for the 50-over World Cup from 2020 to 2023.