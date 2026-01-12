Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram could host Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches: Report

With the ICC T20 World Cup just over three weeks away, the venue dilemma for Bangladesh remains unsolved. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been pushing for all its matches to be moved to Sri Lanka due to safety concerns amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh. However, according to Cricbuzz, alternative venues are being considered by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Venue options Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram under consideration The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are considering Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram as potential venues for Bangladesh's matches. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) have been approached about this. The TNCA has confirmed its readiness to host these games, while there is no specific information on the KCA's response.

Match schedule Bangladesh's current schedule for World Cup As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are set to play three matches in Kolkata - against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), and England (February 14). They will then move to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17. Tensions between India and Bangladesh escalated after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the BCCI's instructions. This prompted Bangladesh to refuse to travel to India.