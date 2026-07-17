ICC bans Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz for this reason: Details 

Nawaz accepted the ban and agreed to a substance abuse treatment program, which led to the lifting of his provisional suspension after serving two-and-a-half months.

The ICC media release clarified that "Nawaz admitted the offense and demonstrated that the substance had been used out-of-competition and in a manner unrelated to sport performance."

His records from the match against Netherlands on February 7, along with subsequent matches until May 1, have been disqualified as per ICC Anti-Doping Code.