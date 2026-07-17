ICC bans Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz for this reason: Details
What's the story
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been handed a three-month ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating its anti-doping code. The ban was backdated to May 1, 2026, when Nawaz had voluntarily suspended himself. He had tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a substance of abuse under the ICC Anti-Doping Code, after a match against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo.
Suspension details
Nawaz accepted the ban
Nawaz accepted the ban and agreed to a substance abuse treatment program, which led to the lifting of his provisional suspension after serving two-and-a-half months.
The ICC media release clarified that "Nawaz admitted the offense and demonstrated that the substance had been used out-of-competition and in a manner unrelated to sport performance."
His records from the match against Netherlands on February 7, along with subsequent matches until May 1, have been disqualified as per ICC Anti-Doping Code.
Career impact
Nawaz's positive test led to cancelation of Surrey deal
Nawaz's positive test for recreational drug use during the T20 World Cup earlier this year led to an investigation and the cancelation of his deal with Surrey for the T20 Blast in England.
He was supposed to be available for Surrey between May 26 and July 18, which would have coincided with his three-month suspension.
Despite this setback, Nawaz played all seven matches during Pakistan's World Cup campaign and every game for his PSL side Multan Sultans until April 29.