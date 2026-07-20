Nathan Smith named ICC Men's Player of the Month (June)
What's the story
New Zealand's Nathan Smith has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2026. His stellar performances in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship were instrumental in New Zealand's historic 2-1 Test series win over England. He took 16 wickets from three Tests. The fast bowler outperformed Bangladesh's Mossadek Hossain and India's Shubman Gill to claim this prestigious title.
Award acceptance
'Really special,' says Smith
Upon receiving the award, Smith said, "This is really special. It was a great tour of England for the boys, and this is pretty cool."
He added that while he doesn't usually play for individual awards, it's nice to get recognition.
The 28-year-old pacer went on to say his main goal was always to contribute toward New Zealand's success in matches.
Series statistics
Player of the Series
Smith was the highest wicket-taker in the England series with 16 wickets at an average of 23.00.
His best performance came in the first Test, where he took three wickets in the first innings and a career-best 6/70 in the second.
Despite New Zealand losing their opening match at Lord's, Smith was named Player of the Series for his outstanding contributions throughout.
Match impact
Smith's contributions powered NZ
Smith continued to perform well, helping New Zealand win the last two Tests.
In the second Test, he took a wicket but contributed a valuable 38 runs in the second innings.
His performance in the series decider was instrumental. His four wickets in the first innings gave New Zealand an important 82-run lead and helped seal a historic 2-1 series victory over England.
System
About the monthly award
Every month, the ICC acknowledges standout performances by nominating three players each in men's and women's categories.
Eventually, one of them is picked as the winner for that particular month.
The cricket board has been handing out these monthly awards since the start of 2021.
Renowned journalists and former cricketers form the voting panel. Meanwhile, the public has 10% voting rights.