ICC proposes switching red to pink ball mid-Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a major overhaul of the playing conditions for red-ball, white-ball, and pink-ball cricket. As per Cricbuzz, one of the most radical proposals is to allow teams to switch from a red ball to a pink one in the middle of a Test match. This would only be possible if both teams agree and would mainly be used in case of weather interruptions.

Additional amendments Other proposed changes in ICC's meeting Other proposed changes include allowing the head coach to enter the field during drinks breaks in ODIs, a move aimed at improving tactical discussions. The ICC also plans to reduce innings breaks in T20Is from 20 minutes to 15. Another proposal is giving on-field umpires access to HawkEye data for checking bowlers' illegal actions during matches.

Ball switch Proposed change still under discussion The proposed change from red to pink ball in Test matches is still under discussion. The ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) discussed these proposals during a virtual meeting on Thursday, with Sourav Ganguly, chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee. While the operational details of this transition are yet to be finalized, it could potentially revolutionize Test cricket as we know it.

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