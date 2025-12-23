Hyundai joins ICC as Premier Partner for marquee events

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ﻿, on December 23, announced a multi-year global partnership with Hyundai Motor Company . The deal, announced at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, sees Hyundai join as a Premier Partner for the upcoming ICC events. The partnership will see Hyundai gain exclusive worldwide rights across the ICC's international events calendar, including "key matchday moments like the coin toss."

Partnership goals Hyundai's role in enhancing fan engagement The ICC's partnership with Hyundai is aimed at enhancing fan engagement and strengthening cricket's connection with audiences worldwide. The two organizations will collaborate on innovative initiatives such as venue-based activations and fan-focused experiences to boost engagement at ICC events. This comes just weeks after the ICC announced a global agreement with AB InBev, adding Sobha Realty, Unilever, and Google to its prestigious partnerships portfolio in 2025.

Official statements ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomes Hyundai as Premier Partner ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed Hyundai as the board's Premier Partner, saying he looks forward to delivering "outstanding events together." He emphasized that Hyundai is a global brand that has long supported sports, and they look forward to maximizing their combined strengths at these events. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta also expressed pride in welcoming Hyundai into the ICC's global commercial program as a worldwide partner.