Nahid Rana named ICC Player of the Month (April 2026)

Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2026. The award comes after his stellar performance in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The fast bowler took eight wickets and helped Bangladesh clinch a 2-1 series victory at home. This was Rana's first ICC monthly award, and he became the first Bangladeshi to win this honor since Mehidy Hasan Miraz in April last year.

Match details Career-best ODI figures for Rana Rana had a quiet start to the series, picking up one wicket for 65 runs in the opener. However, he made a strong comeback in the 2nd ODI. The pacer took five wickets for just 32 runs, marking the second five-wicket haul of his career. In the deciding ODI, Rana continued to trouble the New Zealand batters. He picked up two more wickets as Bangladesh sealed a 2-1 series victory.

Information Player of the Series Rana was adjudged the Player of the Series. Across three ODIs, he took eight wickets at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 4.46. Overall, Rana has scalped 16 wickets from just six ODIs at 17.43 this year.

Advertisement