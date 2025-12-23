Deepti Sharma becomes top-ranked bowler in WT20Is: Details here 

Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has made history by becoming the number one-ranked bowler in ICC Women's T20I rankings for the first time in her career. The achievement comes after her brilliant performance in India's opening T20I match against Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam, where she took 1/20 in four overs. The economical spell helped India win the match by eight wickets and earned Deepti five rating points, pushing her ahead of Australia's Annabel Sutherland at the top of the table.

Ranking update Deepti Sharma leads T20I bowling rankings by a narrow margin With her latest performance, Deepti now has a slim one-point lead over Australia's Annabel Sutherland at the top of the T20I bowling rankings. Meanwhile, Arundhati Reddy witnessed a five-place jump in the T20I bowler rankings to secure the 36th position. This is another major milestone in Deepti's career as she continues to excel on the international stage.

Batting boost Jemimah Rodrigues makes significant jump in T20I batting rankings Among Indian players, Jemimah Rodrigues made the biggest jump in the T20I batting rankings. Her unbeaten half-century against Sri Lanka helped her rise five places to ninth position. She now joins Smriti Mandhana (third) and Shafali Verma (10th) in the top 10 of T20I batters list. This is a major achievement for Indian women's cricket as they continue to dominate on the global stage.

ODI update Smriti Mandhana slips to 2nd in ODI batting rankings In the latest ICC rankings update, Mandhana has slipped to second place in the ODI batting rankings. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt reclaimed her top spot after a stellar home series against Ireland, where she scored centuries in the last two matches. The performance helped Wolvaardt achieve a new career-high rating and regain her position at the top of the table.