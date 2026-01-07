Play in India or pull out: ICC's message to Bangladesh
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that the side must play its matches in India in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC's message was conveyed during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, ESPNcricinfo reported. The decision comes after BCB requested the ICC to shift their World Cup games out of India over security concerns.
Tournament details
A look at Bangladesh's tournament schedule
The 2026 T20 World Cup, featuring 20 teams, is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. Bangladesh, in Group C, will play their first three games in Kolkata against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), and England (February 14). Their final group match against Nepal is scheduled for February 17 in Mumbai. The decision follows a controversial termination of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders, which sparked outrage in his home country.
IPL fallout
BCCI's decision sparks controversy
Following the termination of Mustafizur from IPL franchise KKR, the BCB was said to have convened an emergency meeting on Saturday. As directed by its sports ministry, the board requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. The BCB also called for a ban on broadcasting the upcoming IPL 2026 season in the country.
Details
Official details yet to be out
The meeting was arranged after the BCB wrote to the ICC on Sunday, requesting their matches be moved out of India due to security concerns. As of now, neither the ICC nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an official statement on what was discussed during this call. It remains to be seen if Bangladesh withdraw from the impending tournament.