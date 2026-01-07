Play in India or pull out: ICC's message to Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that the side must play its matches in India in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC's message was conveyed during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, ESPNcricinfo reported. The decision comes after BCB requested the ICC to shift their World Cup games out of India over security concerns.

Tournament details A look at Bangladesh's tournament schedule The 2026 T20 World Cup, featuring 20 teams, is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. Bangladesh, in Group C, will play their first three games in Kolkata against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), and England (February 14). Their final group match against Nepal is scheduled for February 17 in Mumbai. The decision follows a controversial termination of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders, which sparked outrage in his home country.

IPL fallout BCCI's decision sparks controversy Following the termination of Mustafizur from IPL franchise KKR, the BCB was said to have convened an emergency meeting on Saturday. As directed by its sports ministry, the board requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. The BCB also called for a ban on broadcasting the upcoming IPL 2026 season in the country.