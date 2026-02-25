Pakistan's Sidra Amin reprimanded for violating ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan Women batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for violating Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. The violation occurred during the first WODI against South Africa on Sunday in Bloemfontein. The breach related to Article 2.2 of the ICC Code deals with "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

Reprimand specifics Sidra's bat tantrum The incident in question took place in the 24th over of Pakistan's innings when Sidra slammed her bat onto the ground after being dismissed. This is not the first time she has been reprimanded for such behavior. During the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup game against Team India, Sidra received a demerit point for a similar offense.

Penalty acceptance Penalty and hearing details Sidra accepted the offense and the penalty suggested by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. This made a formal hearing unnecessary. The on-field umpires who leveled the charge were Kerrin Klaaste, Nimali Perera, third umpire Lauren Agenbag, and fourth umpire Stacy Lackay. For Level 1 breaches, penalties can range from an official reprimand to up to 50% of a player's match fee, along with up to two demerit points.

Advertisement