Pakistan's Sidra Amin reprimanded for violating ICC Code of Conduct
Pakistan Women batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for violating Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. The violation occurred during the first WODI against South Africa on Sunday in Bloemfontein. The breach related to Article 2.2 of the ICC Code deals with "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."
The incident in question took place in the 24th over of Pakistan's innings when Sidra slammed her bat onto the ground after being dismissed. This is not the first time she has been reprimanded for such behavior. During the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup game against Team India, Sidra received a demerit point for a similar offense.
Penalty and hearing details
Sidra accepted the offense and the penalty suggested by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. This made a formal hearing unnecessary. The on-field umpires who leveled the charge were Kerrin Klaaste, Nimali Perera, third umpire Lauren Agenbag, and fourth umpire Stacy Lackay. For Level 1 breaches, penalties can range from an official reprimand to up to 50% of a player's match fee, along with up to two demerit points.
Pakistan lose the 1st WODI
Pakistan lost the 1st WODI to South Africa by 37 runs (match reduced to 41 overs due to rain). Sidra Amin scored a 69-ball 68 as Pakistan failed to chase 261.