Explained: Revamped format of ODI and T20 World Cups

The Men's ODI World Cup will now feature four rounds, including a new round-robin "Super Series" round before the group stage.

The tournament will see the participation of 14 teams, an increase from the 10 that participated in the last two editions (2019 and 2023).

Round 1 will be played among teams ranked 12th to 14th, with only one team progressing to Round 2 along with 11 qualified teams.