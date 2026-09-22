More T20Is at ODIs' expense? What ICC is planning
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to hold a workshop in Dubai this week, focusing on the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2027-31. The current FTP cycle ends in March 2027. Despite considerable progress in recent months, these meetings won't yield a final and comprehensive FTP yet due to "so many moving parts," as one official put it.
Format change
More T20Is at the expense of ODIs
The ICC is likely to introduce more T20Is between Full Members in the next cycle, at the expense of bilateral ODIs. This is part of a strategy to expand the game globally.
The move comes as part of an effort to make ODIs more meaningful, possibly by reintroducing formats like tri-series and quadrilaterals from the 1990s.
Future fixtures
Australia, England, and India's commitments
While the FTP is still a work in progress, Australia, England, and India's main commitments with each other are already set.
The Ashes will continue its usual pattern, with series scheduled in 2027 (England), 2029-30 (Australia), and 2031 (England).
However, the Los Angeles Olympics in summer 2028 pose a challenge as cricket returns to the Olympics for the first time since 1900.
Future matches
South Africa to host India post-World Cup
South Africa is expected to host India soon after the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, which they will co-host with Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pushed for more commitments with England and Australia as bilateral cricket with India isn't an option.
They have already announced a five-match ODI series against England next summer.
WTC discussions
Other important issues to be discussed
The shape and format of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) has been widely discussed over the past year.
In April, an ICC working committee recommended adding Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland to the nine teams. However, it remains unclear if these nations will be included in the next cycle from 2027-29.
Separately, a session at this week's meetings will discuss expanding DRS technology suppliers beyond Hawk-Eye and Virtual Eye.