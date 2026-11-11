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Home / News / Sports News / WTC match-ups for 2027-2031 set to be proposed: Details here
WTC match-ups for 2027-2031 set to be proposed: Details here
The meetings will end on November 15

WTC match-ups for 2027-2031 set to be proposed: Details here

By Parth Dhall
Nov 11, 2026
02:17 pm
What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to propose the World Test Championship (WTC) match-ups for the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles. The proposal will be made during the ICC's board meetings, which started today and will run until November 15. The final round of meetings for this year will see representatives from across the globe gather in Bali, Indonesia.

WTC 

More on WTC

The WTC began in 2019, and its standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.

There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.

A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.

Event submissions

Proposal for major men's events from 2028-2035

Along with the WTC match-ups, the ICC will also submit windows for all established major men's events from 2028 to 2035.

The proposal is part of a broader agenda that includes initial feedback from two newly formed groups at the ICC Annual Conference in July this year: The Franchise League Review Group and Governance Review Committee.

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Review groups

Franchise League Review Group and Governance Review Committee

The Franchise League Review Group was formed to explore ways to enhance the existing ICC sanctioning framework regulations.

The goal is to further protect and strengthen the ecosystem against new challenges posed by an increasing number of franchise leagues.

Meanwhile, the Governance Review Committee will present its initial recommendations after conducting a comprehensive review of ICC's governance.

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Global collaboration

Jay Shah emphasizes importance of ICC meetings

ICC Chairman Jay Shah stressed the significance of these meetings in showcasing the ICC's strength as a global governing body for cricket.

He said, "The ICC Board and Committee meetings demonstrate the strength of the ICC as the sport's global governing body."

Shah added that such gatherings provide an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, strengthen collaboration, and shape future directions for the sport.

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