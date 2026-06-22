ICC launches guidelines for post-pregnancy return: All we know

Autonomy assured

Who should be informed about pregnancy?

The guidelines stress that the decision to announce a pregnancy should be entirely up to the player and that boards shouldn't require pregnancy testing. While exercise during pregnancy is encouraged, training and competition decisions should be individualized in consultation with medical professionals. The document recommends players stop competing after the first trimester but stresses these decisions must involve the player, her doctors, and cricket medical staff, and that there is no fixed gestational age at which participation must end.