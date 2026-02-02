T20 WC: Will ICC penalize Pakistan for boycotting India match? 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against boycotting their group match against India in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. The warning comes after the Pakistan government announced its decision to withdraw from the highly anticipated clash. The ICC said it expects PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution that protects all stakeholders' interests.

Global repercussions 'Global cricket ecosystem impacted' The ICC also highlighted the potential ramifications of Pakistan's decision on the global cricket ecosystem. It said "The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of." The statement was issued just three hours after Pakistan's government announced its decision on social media platform X.

Participation concerns 'Selective participation difficult to reconcile' The ICC also expressed its concern over Pakistan's decision to selectively participate in the tournament. "This position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," it said. The governing body stressed that such a move would undermine the spirit and sanctity of competitions.

Tournament integrity ICC reiterates commitment to successful delivery of T20 WC The ICC reiterated its commitment to the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It said, "The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including PCB." The governing body expects PCB to explore a resolution that protects all stakeholders' interests and upholds sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency, and fairness.

