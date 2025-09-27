Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Batters to watch out for

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, with the opening match set for September 30. India will take on Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will see some of the best players in women's cricket showcase their skills. As teams gear up, here are five key batters who could make a significant impact on their respective sides during this prestigious event.

#1 Beth Mooney - Australia Australia's Beth Mooney is among the biggest names in the tournament. She would be high on confidence, having recently smashed a majestic 138-run knock versus India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The dasher got to her ton from just 57 balls in the game. Her World Cup record is also sensational as she has hammered 562 runs at a terrific average of 51.09.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - India India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been a consistent performer in the 50-over format. With 928 runs at an average of 66.28, the Indian star is the highest run-getter in WODIs this year. Mandhana also recently became the first Indian woman cricketer to score consecutive centuries in ODIs twice. Her recent innings of 125 runs off just 63 balls against Australia in Delhi broke many records.

#3 Laura Wolvaardt - South Africa South African captain Laura Wolvaardt is another key player to watch out for. She has an impressive WODI record with 4,651 runs in 109 innings at an average of 48.95. Despite a slight dip in form in recent matches, the dasher remains a formidable force. It must be noted that Wolvaardt averages a stunning 58.23 in Women's WC, having clocked 757 runs.

#4 Nat Sciver-Brunt - England England's current WODI captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has had a successful run as their leader. As a batter, she has scored 396 WODI runs in 2025 at a fine average of 49.50. Her performances in the recent series against India and West Indies makes her one to watch out for in the World Cup. It must be noted that Sciver-Brunt can also contribute with the ball.