A look at Virat Kohli's iconic knocks in ODIs

Kohli's unbeaten 133 from the 2012 Hobart ODI is certainly among the most impactful knocks of his international career.

India had to chase 321 in just 40 overs to stay alive in the tri-series, including Australia.

Kohli came in after both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar departed, leaving India at 86/2 in 9.2 overs.

The youngster launched a fitting counter-attack, dismantling a peak Lasith Malinga. He hammered Malinga for 24 runs in one over.

India chased the target in only 36.4 overs, with Kohli finishing the job.