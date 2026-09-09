A look at Virat Kohli's iconic knocks in ODIs
What's the story
With the 2027 World Cup approaching, the future of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remains one of the biggest talking points. While Rohit recently overcame his lean patch with a century, Kohli has been proving himself with match-winning scores. At 37, the latter has already scaled some of the format's biggest mountains. Here are his iconic knocks in the format.
#1
133* vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012
Kohli's unbeaten 133 from the 2012 Hobart ODI is certainly among the most impactful knocks of his international career.
India had to chase 321 in just 40 overs to stay alive in the tri-series, including Australia.
Kohli came in after both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar departed, leaving India at 86/2 in 9.2 overs.
The youngster launched a fitting counter-attack, dismantling a peak Lasith Malinga. He hammered Malinga for 24 runs in one over.
India chased the target in only 36.4 overs, with Kohli finishing the job.
#2
183 vs Pakistan, Dhaka, 2012
Weeks later, Kohli entered the record books with his highest ODI score.
He was at his best in the high-stakes India-Pakistan match in the 2012 Asia Cup in Dhaka.
Chasing a mammoth 330, India lost Gautam Gambhir on the second ball. However, Kohli steadied the ship with Tendulkar and later tore the Pakistan bowling attack apart.
While India were home in 47.5 overs, Kohli scored 183 off 148 balls (22 fours and 1 six).
#3
100* vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013
The following year saw Kohli's beast mode at home against a star-studded bowling attack.
In another 320-plus chase, Kohli gave another masterclass. He came in after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit added 176 runs.
Kohli didn't let the run rate drop, smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, still the fastest ODI ton for India.
While Rohit also scored a century, India chased down 360 in 43.3 overs.