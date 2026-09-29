A look at iconic triangular ODI series won by India
What's the story
Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweaked the 2027 ODI World Cup format to elevate competitive standards. The buzz around 50-over cricket will naturally build until the 14-team event. Amid the increased demand for T20s, the ICC may need some more reforms to keep ODIs relevant. Reviving the multilateral ODIs is certainly one of them. Here are the three iconic triangular ODI series won by Team India.
#1
Commonwealth Bank series 2007/08, Australia
In March 2008, India broke the Australia impasse by winning the Commonwealth Bank (CB) series Down Under.
India reached the best-of-three final of the 2007/08 triangular series, which also involved Sri Lanka.
In an anticlimax, the MS Dhoni-led Team India won the first two finals, with Sachin Tendulkar scoring 117* and 91, respectively.
Dhoni's bold decision to drop some senior players to make way for youngsters like Rohit Sharma worked big time.
#2
Coca-Cola Cup 1997/98, Sharjah
In April 1998, India reigned supreme in the Coca-Cola Cup tri-series in Sharjah, also involving Australia and New Zealand.
During the series, Sachin Tendulkar's legendary "Desert Storm" became a defining moment in Indian cricket.
Against a dominant Australian team, Tendulkar smashed an iconic 143 amid a literal sandstorm. His battle with Shane Warne made the headlines.
Although India lost the match, they qualified for the final. Two days later, on his 25th birthday, he smashed an incredible 134 in the final, helping India chase down 272.
#3
NatWest series 2002, England
In July 2002, India won the NatWest series in England, also involving Sri Lanka.
India's historic chase against the hosts at Lord's was overshadowed by captain Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration on the balcony.
Chasing a mammoth 326 against England, India collapsed to 146/5. However, youngsters Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif formed a miraculous 121-run partnership.
Kaif's unbeaten 87 guided India to a historic two-wicket victory with three balls to spare.