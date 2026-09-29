A look at iconic triangular ODI series won by India

In March 2008, India broke the Australia impasse by winning the Commonwealth Bank (CB) series Down Under.

India reached the best-of-three final of the 2007/08 triangular series, which also involved Sri Lanka.

In an anticlimax, the MS Dhoni-led Team India won the first two finals, with Sachin Tendulkar scoring 117* and 91, respectively.

Dhoni's bold decision to drop some senior players to make way for youngsters like Rohit Sharma worked big time.