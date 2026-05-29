French Open 2026, Iga Swiatek storms into 4th round: Stats
What's the story
3rd seed Iga Swiatek has advanced to the round of 16 at 2026 French Open on Friday. Polish ace Swiatek brushed aside Magda Linette in straight sets on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. She won the contest 6-4, 6-4 to showcase her credentials. Swiatek had earlier taken down Emerson Jones in the 1st round before downing Sara Bejlek in the 2nd round. Here are further details.
Numbers
43-3 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Swiatek is a six-time Grand Slam winner, owning a 100% win record in finals. She is a four-time winner at Roland Garros. Last season, she was beaten in the semis. With this win over Linette, she is now 43-3 at Roland Garros. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek has raced to a 111-22 win-loss record.
Information
2-1 win-loss record for Swiatek over Linette
Interestingly, this was the 3rd meeting between Swiatek and Linette on the WTA Tour. Swiatek is 2-1 against Linette. Before this, they met recently at 2026 Miami Open where Linette won the R64 clash in three sets.
Numbers
Swiatek vs Linette: Key match numbers
The match that lasted one hour and 27 minutes witnessed Linette dole out three aces compared to Swiatek's one. Swiatek committed more double faults (2-1). Notably, she converted 5/7 break points. Linette also outsmarted Swiatek in terms of winners (17-13). However, she made 26 unforced errors compared to Swiatek's 17. Swiatek had a 65% win on the 1st serve and 68% win on 2nd.
Records
Massive records made by Swiatek
As per Opta, Swiatek now holds the ninth-highest winning percentage in women's singles Grand Slam events in the Open Era (83.46%, 111-22), surpassing Justine Henin (83.43%, 141-28). Swiatek became the sixth player in the Open Era to reach the women's singles Round of 16 at Roland Garros on each of her first eight main draw appearances at the event, the first since Monica Seles.