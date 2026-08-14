Iga Swiatek claims her first title of ongoing season: Stats
What's the story
Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed from Poland, clinched her first title of the season on Thursday. She achieved this feat by defeating world number two Elena Rybakina in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in the National Bank Open final on August 14. The victory marks a major comeback for Swiatek after a title drought since September last year. Here are further details.
Match analysis
Here's how the match panned out
The match started with an early break for Swiatek as Rybakina gave away a break point after two consecutive double faults.
The Polish player took full advantage of the opportunity and continued her impressive run to win the first set.
Unforced errors continued to haunt Rybakina in the second set, giving Swiatek another break and eventually the title.
Post-match remarks
Swiatek dedicates title to people dealing with unfair judgment, hate
After her win, Swiatek dedicated the title to "everyone who is dealing with unfair judgment and hate."
She urged them to "keep pushing, keep growing, keep focusing on yourself because you know what's best for you."
The Polish star also advised them to "always remember what's ahead and what might be possible," emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of adversity.
Season
Maiden title this year
As mentioned, Swiatek claimed her maiden title of the ongoing season.
The six-time Grand Slam champion reached the Australian Open quarter-final before losing the French Open fourth-round match. She also had a third-round exit at Wimbledon.
Swiatek, who is 23-12 in the season, will now vie for her second US Open title. The year's final Major will begin on August 30.
Information
Swiatek vs Rybakina
Swiatek, who now has 25 singles titles (WTA), leveled her head-to-head record with Rybakina. The two have beaten each other six times on the WTA Tour. Earlier this year, Rybakina overcame Swiatek in the Australian Open quarter-final.