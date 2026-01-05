Igor Thiago smashes hat-trick versus Everton: Decoding his season stats

Brentford FC secured a resounding 4-2 victory over Everton , with Igor Thiago stealing the show by scoring a stunning hat-trick in Matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. The match was held at Hill Dickinson Stadium and propelled them to seventh place in the Premier League standings. Notably, the league's 2nd-highest scorer this season, Thiago ended his barren run of late. Here we decode the key stats.

Goal drought Thiago breaks his six-match goalless streak Thiago had been on a scoring drought since his brace against Burnley on November 29. However, he broke a six-match goalless streak with his first goal in the 11th minute, guiding Janelt's cross past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. His second came shortly after Nathan Collins doubled their lead with a glancing header off Janelt's corner in the 50th minute. Thiago then capitalized on a loose ball after Kevin Schade was stopped by Jake O'Brien to slot it past Pickford for his second goal of the match.

Information Thiago gets to 15 goal involvements this season In 20 Premier League games this season, the Brazilian forward has scored 14 goals in addition to making an assist. He is the 2nd-highest scorer after Erling Haaland, who owns 19 goals for Manchester City. No other player has scored 10 or more goals.

Do you know? 7th Brazilian player with a Premier League hat-trick As per Squawka, Thiago is now the 7th Brazilian player to net a Premier League hat-trick. He has joined the likes of Afonso Alves, Lucas Moura, Robinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, and Matheus Cunha.