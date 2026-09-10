Imran Tahir becomes oldest man to record T20 fifer: Stats
What's the story
Imran Tahir, the 47-year-old South African cricketing legend, has entered the record books by becoming the oldest player to take a five-wicket haul in men's T20 cricket. The veteran leg-spinner achieved this feat while playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He delivered a stunning spell against Saint Lucia Kings, finishing with figures of 5/17 and completely turning the game around.
Match impact
Tahir's spell batters SLK
Tahir's stellar performance came after a strong start from the Kings, led by Kamil Pooran in the Powerplay.
However, once Tahir and Mehidy Hasan Miraz started bowling together, things changed quickly.
The former struck twice in his first two overs, dismissing Pooran (43) and Roston Chase (1).
He then returned to finish off the tail, dismissing McKenny Clarke (0), Matthew Forde (0), and Joshua Bishop (5).
Record
Tahir breaks this record
Tahir's latest five-wicket haul was his sixth in T20s and his fourth after turning 40.
He is now the oldest to take a T20 fifer, surpassing Cook Islands spinner Tomakanute Ritawa, who had taken 5/19 against Fiji at 46 years and 299 days in 2022.
Last year, Tahir took 5/21 against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 46 years and 148 days.
Longevity
A look at his career numbers
Imran Tahir's longevity has been incredible!
The wrist-spinner, who represented South Africa between 2011 and 2019, now has 589 wickets from 461 T20s at an average of 19.52. Apart from 6 fifers, he also has 13 four-wicket hauls.
Tahir's economy rate in the format is under 7 (6.96).
In just 38 T20Is for the Proteas, he took 63 wickets at an average of 15.04.