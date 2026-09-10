Imran Tahir becomes oldest man to record T20 fifer: Stats

Tahir's stellar performance came after a strong start from the Kings, led by Kamil Pooran in the Powerplay.

However, once Tahir and Mehidy Hasan Miraz started bowling together, things changed quickly.

The former struck twice in his first two overs, dismissing Pooran (43) and Roston Chase (1).

He then returned to finish off the tail, dismissing McKenny Clarke (0), Matthew Forde (0), and Joshua Bishop (5).