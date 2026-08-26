Numbers that define the GOAT stature of Roger Federer
What's the story
Tennis legend Roger Federer recently lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium, rolling back the years in his US Open 2026 exhibition matches. The Swiss ace beat Andy Roddick 6-3 before joining John McEnroe for the doubles match against Roddick and Andre Agassi. Nearly four years after retiring, Federer's return reminded everyone why his elegance continues to inspire generations. Here are his incredible career numbers.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Despite his numerous accolades, Federer's brilliance can never be defined by numbers alone.
One of only three men to have claimed 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer remains profound primarily because of his unmatched craft.
His impeccable one-handed backhand, effortless movement, and elegance made even the trickiest points look endearing.
Federer was once deemed invincible on grass.
Numbers
A look at his career numbers
Federer concluded his career with 103 ATP titles, the second-most after Jimmy Connors (109) in the Open Era.
This includes eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and a French Open trophy.
Overall, Federer reached 31 finals and 46 semi-finals at Grand Slams.
He owns the second-most Major match wins (369-60), behind Novak Djokovic (409-58).
Wimbledon
Most Wimbledon titles
Federer has won the most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8).
He earlier surpassed the long-standing record of seven Wimbledon titles won by Pete Sampras. This record was later matched by Djokovic.
Moreover, Federer is the only man in history to reach more than 10 Wimbledon finals (12).
The Swiss maestro won 2017 Wimbledon without dropping a set.
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Longest winning streak on grass
Federer has the longest winning streak on grass in the Open Era, having won 65 consecutive matches from 2003 to 2008. This included five successive Wimbledon titles (2003-07). The streak ended as he lost the Wimbledon final in 2008.
US Open
Five consecutive US Open titles
Federer has the joint-most US Open men's singles titles in the Open Era (5), with Sampras and Connors. He won those in successive years (2004-08).
Federer's streak of winning five consecutive US Open titles is deemed indispensable. No other player has more than three such titles.
Federer won 40 consecutive matches at the US Open between 2004 and 2009.
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Over 1,200 wins
Federer is one of only two men to have appeared in 1,500-plus career matches (1526). He is only behind Connors (1,557). Federer won 1,251 of those matches, also the second-most after Connors (1,274).
Ranking
Most successive weeks as number one
Federer previously held the record for most weeks as the world number one in men's singles (310). Djokovic later broke this, totalling 428 weeks.
However, Federer's record for the most successive weeks at the top (237) is unlikely to be broken. Connors is second here (160), followed by Ivan Lendl (157) and Djokovic (122).