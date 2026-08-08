Sudharsan likely to miss SL Tests; who will replace him? 

In light of Sudharsan's probable absence, the uncapped Shaik Rasheed and Sarfaraz Khan have emerged as potential replacements, as per Times of India.

Sarfaraz has been at the CoE for a fitness assessment for over a week, while Rasheed has been asked to report to the Bengaluru facility on Sunday.

Both players were already on the selectors' radar, with Rasheed recently touring Sri Lanka with India A and scoring 45, 63, and 20 in three innings.

He averages 46.64 in First-Class cricket, having tallied 1,959 runs.