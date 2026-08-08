Sudharsan likely to miss SL Tests; who will replace him?
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is facing another injury scare as Sai Sudharsan, their designated No. 3 batter, is likely to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batsman is currently recovering from a foot injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). However, it now seems highly unlikely that he will get the necessary clearances in time for the crucial fixtures starting August 15 in Galle.
Replacement options
Rasheed, Sarfaraz in fray
In light of Sudharsan's probable absence, the uncapped Shaik Rasheed and Sarfaraz Khan have emerged as potential replacements, as per Times of India.
Sarfaraz has been at the CoE for a fitness assessment for over a week, while Rasheed has been asked to report to the Bengaluru facility on Sunday.
Both players were already on the selectors' radar, with Rasheed recently touring Sri Lanka with India A and scoring 45, 63, and 20 in three innings.
He averages 46.64 in First-Class cricket, having tallied 1,959 runs.
Strategic move
Sarfaraz's potential elevation in batting order
Meanwhile, Sarfaraz has been advised by some key figures to bat higher up the order in the domestic circuit.
This is a strategic move as he remains in the selectors' scheme of things.
The Mumbai batsman, who averages 64.73 in FC cricket, is known for his spin-playing abilities and has worked hard on his fitness, making him a contender to step into Sudharsan's shoes if needed.
Sarfaraz last played for India in a Test against New Zealand in November 2024.
Across six Tests, he has scored 371 runs at 37.10.
Team concerns
Team management raises concerns over batter availability
The Indian team management is worried about the lack of specialist batters in the squad.
This concern has been communicated to the selectors.
Even though they were keen on trying out new specialist batters in the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, Test regulars like Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and Dhruv Jurel featured in both fixtures, which limited their options.
Prospect
Who will bat at three?
While batting at three, Padikkal hit a sensational hundred on Day 2 of the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.
This knock has boosted Padikkal's chances of finding a place in India's XI for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Earlier this year, Padikkal also slammed his maiden FC double-century.