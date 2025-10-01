Women's WC: Crowd attendance in IND-SL match breaks records

The opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka has set a new record in women's cricket. The game, held at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on September 30, drew an unprecedented crowd of 22,843 fans. This is the highest attendance for any group stage match in the history of the Women's World Cup, surpassing the previous record of 15,935 during the India-Pakistan clash in 2024.

Endorsement Tendulkar praises women's cricket progress ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar has praised the progress made by women's cricket in recent years. He credited the Women's Premier League as a game-changer that has provided visibility and financial security to women cricketers. Tendulkar also thanked Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary, for advocating equal match fees for men and women and laying the foundation for WPL.

Recognition ICC's record prize money lauded by Tendulkar Tendulkar also lauded the ICC for announcing record prize money for the tournament, even more than what was offered for the men's World Cup in 2023. He said these administrative steps change lives and send a powerful message that women's cricket deserves equal respect. The former Indian cricketer emphasized that such initiatives show every aspiring young girl that her passion is valued equally.