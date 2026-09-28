Asian Games: India's quarter-final match called off due to rain
Sep 28, 2026 10:14 am
What's the story
The highly anticipated Asian Games quarterfinal match between India and Afghanistan has been called off due to continuous rain and a waterlogged outfield. The game was scheduled to take place at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Earlier in the day, the first quarter-final between Pakistan and Hong Kong was also abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
Semifinal qualification
India qualify for semis as higher-ranked team
India, having been directly seeded into the quarterfinals, qualified for the semifinals as the higher-ranked team in ICC T20I rankings.
The Indian team was led by Shreyas Iyer and had entered this stage after a warm-up match against hosts Japan.
Despite the rain interruption, India will now look forward to their next challenge in the Asian Games tournament.