Raipur T20I: Team India breaks this record of Pakistan 

Team India has broken Pakistan's record for the fastest 200-plus run chase in T20 International history, among full-member teams. The feat was achieved on Friday when India chased down a target of 209 runs against New Zealand in just 15.2 overs in Raipur. This was also India's sixth successful 200-plus run chase in the format, second only to Australia with seven such chases.

Key players Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's stellar performances The match was largely dominated by Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan scored a blistering 76 off just 32 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Yadav made an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls with nine fours and four sixes. The match marked India's joint-second-highest second-innings total in a successful run chase, just behind their 211/4 against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009.

Series update India go past Pakistan The historic win on Friday not only gave India a commanding 2-0 lead in the series but also made them the fastest team to chase down a target of over 200 runs in T20Is. Having crossed the line in just 15.2 overs, India went past Pakistan's record set last year. As per Cricbuzz, the Men in Green had completed a 205-run target in 16 overs against New Zealand in Auckland.

Advertisement