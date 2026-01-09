These player battles can headline IND-NZ ODI series

The much-anticipated ODI series between India and New Zealand is all set to kick off on Sunday, January 11, in Vadodara. The two teams have a long-standing rivalry in the format, having met as many as 120 times. As both squads are studded with match-winners, a high-voltage series is on the cards. On this note, list down the anticipated player battles that can be on display in the upcoming series.

#1 Devon Conway vs Mohammed Siraj With several big names missing from the NZ batting department, opener Devon Conway will have to shoulder extra responsibilities in the top order. In the initial overs, the Kiwi opener will be up against veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj, who will make his first ODI appearance in over a year. Notably, Siraj has troubled Conway in the past, trapping him twice across 21 balls in ODIs, as per ESPNcricinfo.

#2 Daryl Mitchell vs Kuldeep Yadav With 761 runs from 17 matches at an average of 54.35, Daryl Mitchell was the second-highest run-getter in ODIs last year. His record in ODIs in India is also staggering - 586 runs at an average of 53.27 and a strike rate of 107.91. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will look to restrict Mitchell in the middle overs. Notably, Kuldeep has trapped Mitchell twice across six ODI meetings, conceding 96 runs off 102 balls.

#3 Rohit Sharma vs Kyle Jamieson Rohit Sharma will enter the series as the top-ranked ODI batter, having enjoyed a sensational run in ODIs last year. The tall and lanky Kyle Jamieson will look to put the Indian opener on the backfoot in the powerplay overs. The Kiwi pacer has trapped Rohit once across two ODI meetings in the past. However, Rohit's ability to attack short balls can put Jamieson under pressure.