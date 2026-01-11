Vadodara ODI: India elect to field against New Zealand

International cricket returns to Vadodara as India take on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs at BCA Stadium. The two teams have a long-standing rivalry in the format, having played some thrilling matches in the past. As both squads are studded with match-winners, a high-voltage series is on the cards. Indian captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to field.

Playing XIs A look at the two Playing XIs India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, and Adithya Ashok.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at BCA Stadium is expected to be good for batting, promising a high-scoring contest. However, bowlers, especially pacers, could get some assistance from the new ball. Spinners may also find some help if they bowl in the right areas. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (1:30pm IST).

H2h record A look at head-to-head record In 120 ODIs between the two sides, India have won 62. And NZ own 50 wins, as per ESPNcricinfo (NR: 7, Tie: 1). India have won each of their last seven ODIs against the Kiwis, while NZ won five successive ODIs before this streak started. The Kiwis have won just eight of the 39 concluded games against and in India.