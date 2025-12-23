India thrash Sri Lanka in Vizag WT20I: Key stats 

India claimed a 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka in the five-match WT20I series after winning in Visakhapatnam. The Women in Blue successfully chased down 129, with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues adding a 50-plus stand. Both players were at their attacking best. Earlier, a concerted bowling effort helped India restrict the Lankans to 128/9 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

Chase A straightforward chase for India In a straightforward run-chase, Shafali and Smriti Mandhana maintained a run-rate of nearly 10 in the first three overs. However, off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari gave SL their first breakthrough in Mandhana (14). Rodrigues joined Shafali, who tore SL's bowling attack apart from the other end. Although the former departed following a blazing knock, Shafali and Harmanpreet Kaur brought India home in 11.5 overs.

SL innings How SL's innings panned out Earlier, Kranti Gaud gave India a fine start after India elected to field. She dismissed Vishmi Gunaratne in the first over. The likes of Chamari Athapaththu (31), Hasini Perera (22), and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) steadied the ship thereafter. However, Sneh Rana and Shree Charani reduced the Lankans to 104/4. This also involved Samarawickrama's untimely run-out. SL faltered in the death overs, reaching 128/9.

Information Athapaththu completes 3,500 WT20I runs SL captain Chamari Athapaththu scored a 24-ball 31 before falling to Sneh Rana. However, the former became the fourth player with 3,500 runs in WT20I cricket. She joined Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Information Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charni among wickets Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charni took two wickets each for India. The former also took her maiden international wicket. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana conceded just 11 runs in four overs, taking a wicket.

Knock Shafali returns unbeaten on 69 Shafali dominated the chase right from the outset. She continued to display her blazing strokes all around the ground. She added 58 runs (27 balls) and 30 runs (13 balls) with Rodrigues and Harmanpreet, respectively. While Rodrigues and Harmanpreet departed toward the end, Shafali returned unbeaten on 69 off 34 balls. Her knock had 11 fours and a six.