Colombo Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal grabs stunner to dismiss Lahiru Udara
What's the story
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. However, on Day 2 of the match, he turned the focus toward his fielding skills. Just before the close of play, India declared their first innings at a whopping 503/9. Sri Lanka struggled in response, ending up at a dismal 8/2 after three overs. One of those wickets was taken by Jaiswal himself with an incredible catch at third slip.
Catch details
Jaiswal takes a stunning catch at 3rd slip
Sri Lankan opener Lahiru Udara was on one run off five balls when he faced a brilliant delivery from Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna.
The ball angled in on the off stump and squared up Udara, who nicked it behind.
It flew to the third slip area where Jaiswal dived to his right and took an incredible catch, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 8/2 after India's declaration.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
🚨 Yashasvi Jaiswal Grabs A Stunner🚨— VEER SA (@veersaa007) August 25, 2026
-Full-length dive.
-Ball going one way.
A stunning catch at slip to get Lahiru Udara 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QwZs4jZ6dk
Match fee penalty
Jaiswal was fined for his on-field altercation with Fernando
Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had fined Jaiswal and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando for their on-field altercation on Day 1 of the Test.
The incident saw both players headbutting each other after Jaiswal was dismissed by Fernando for 45 runs.
The ICC imposed a fine of 25% of their match fees on both players for their unsportsmanlike conduct during this incident.