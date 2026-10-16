Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India's squad for 5th WI T20I

Bhuvneshwar, who was already part of India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, could make his international comeback after a long gap.

His last appearance for India was in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

The experienced pacer had an impressive IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.95.