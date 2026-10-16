Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India's squad for 5th WI T20I
What's the story
Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the national team for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, which will be played in Bengaluru on Saturday. The decision comes after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury while batting in the fourth T20I match in Hyderabad. Despite retiring hurt after facing one more delivery, Arshdeep's participation in this series decider remains uncertain.
Comeback
Bhuvneshwar's return bolsters India's pace attack
Bhuvneshwar, who was already part of India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, could make his international comeback after a long gap.
His last appearance for India was in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.
The experienced pacer had an impressive IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.95.
Stats
Here are his T20I stats
Bhuvneshwar is also one of only seven Indians with 90-plus T20I wickets.
In 87 T20Is, he has taken 90 wickets at 23.10 (BBM: 5/4).
According to Cricinfo, Bhuvneshwar is the only Indian pacer with multiple fifers in T20I cricket.
Overall, only Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav share this record with Bhuvi.
Squad update
India aim to seal series in Bengaluru
With the five-match series level at 2-2, India will be looking to clinch the series in Bengaluru.
The updated T20I squad includes Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prince Yadav.
Bhuvneshwar's addition gives India another experienced pace option for this crucial decider.