4th T20I: India aiming to go 4-0 up against SL-W

The Indian women's cricket team , led by Harmanpreet Kaur , will be looking to move closer to a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The match is scheduled to take place at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning all three matches so far. Here's more.

Series overview India's dominance in the series In the ongoing series, India have chased down targets with ease, not losing more than three wickets or batting beyond 14.4 overs in any of the games. The Indian bowlers have been instrumental to this success, with Deepti Sharma taking four wickets across two matches, while Renuka Singh took four wickets in a single match. The other bowlers have done a solid job as well.

Tactical advantage Toss decisions and bowling strategies Harmanpreet has won the toss in all three matches and opted to field first, giving her bowlers an edge with less dew on the pitch. The Indian bowlers have capitalized on this opportunity, not allowing any Sri Lankan batter to score more than 40 runs so far. This strategy has been a key factor in India's dominance over Sri Lanka in this series.

Batting contributions Indian batters support bowlers with strong performances The Indian batters have also played their part in the team's success, with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues scoring half-centuries. However, star batter Smriti Mandhana is yet to hit her stride in the series. She has only scored 40 runs in three games at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate below 100.

Redemption quest Sri Lanka seek redemption in final T20I Led by veteran Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lankan batters have struggled throughout the series. Despite having talented players like Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, and Harshitha Samarawickrama in their squad, they have failed to deliver a match-winning innings. The Lankans will be hoping for a better performance from their young bowling attack in the upcoming match of the series.

Squads Here are the squads India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma. Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

Numbers Player focus: Here are the key stats In 93 matches, Shafali has amassed 2,378 WT20I runs at 27.65. She owns 13 fifties. She comes into this contest on the back of successive fifties. Deepti Sharma is one wicket shy of becoming the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. She is currently tied alongside Megan Schutt (151 each). In 185 matches, Harmanpreet owns 3,700 runs at 28.90 with one century and 19 fifties.