India A penalized 10 runs in tri-series match: Here's why
What's the story
In a rare and surprising incident, India A was penalized 10 runs during their tri-series match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday. The penalty was imposed after all-rounder Vipraj Nigam committed a major error by running on the protected area of the pitch. This left both fans and commentators stunned. According to the rules, if a batter is found running on the protected area deliberately or carelessly, the umpire must issue a first warning.
Rule violation
What happened during the match?
During the 37th over of India A's innings, Vipraj hit a Kugathas Mathulan delivery toward short third-man and took a quick single. However, he was sent back by his batting partner and ended up running directly on the pitch. This was his second offense after Anukul Roy had received an initial warning for running on the pitch. The umpires then decided to impose a five-run penalty each time, leaving Sri Lanka with a 10-run head start.
Rule explanation
What does the law state?
According to MCC Law 41.14, "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch." The law states that if a batter enters the protected area while playing at the ball, they must leave immediately afterward. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers their presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause. If there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage by any batter in that innings, they shall be penalized five runs.
Match summary
Sri Lanka A chase 266
Sri Lanka A won the toss and opted to bowl first. India A was struggling at one point, with their score reading 143/7. However, a partnership between Vipraj and Suryansh Shedge for the eighth wicket helped them post a total of 265 runs on the board. Vipraj scored 51 runs while Suryansh scored an impressive 72 runs before being dismissed in the penultimate over of the match.