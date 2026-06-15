India A penalized 10 runs in tri-series match: Here's why 

Rule explanation

What does the law state?

According to MCC Law 41.14, "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch." The law states that if a batter enters the protected area while playing at the ball, they must leave immediately afterward. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers their presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause. If there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage by any batter in that innings, they shall be penalized five runs.