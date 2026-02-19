T20 World Cup: India and South Africa's H2H record (T20Is)

The Indian cricket team is set to face South Africa in a massive Super 8s clash at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The match which will be played in Ahmedabad, is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start. Both sides entered the Super 8 stage after winning each of their four group stage matches. Ahead of the match, here's their H2H record.

H2H India own a 21-13 win-loss record The two teams have met each other 35 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Team India has won 21 matches with South Africa pocketing 13 wins (NR: 1). On Indian soil, the two sides have faced each other 16 times. India have won 8 matches with South Africa claiming seven wins (NR: 1). In South Africa, India lead the show 9-4 against the hosts.

Do you know? Their H2H record at the T20 World Cup India and South Africa have clashed 7 times at the ICC T20 World Cup. Team India has claimed 5 wins compared to South Africa's two. Notably, the two met in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. India won that contest to list the title.

