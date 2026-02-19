T20 World Cup: India and South Africa's H2H record (T20Is)
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is set to face South Africa in a massive Super 8s clash at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The match which will be played in Ahmedabad, is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start. Both sides entered the Super 8 stage after winning each of their four group stage matches. Ahead of the match, here's their H2H record.
H2H
India own a 21-13 win-loss record
The two teams have met each other 35 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Team India has won 21 matches with South Africa pocketing 13 wins (NR: 1). On Indian soil, the two sides have faced each other 16 times. India have won 8 matches with South Africa claiming seven wins (NR: 1). In South Africa, India lead the show 9-4 against the hosts.
Do you know?
Their H2H record at the T20 World Cup
India and South Africa have clashed 7 times at the ICC T20 World Cup. Team India has claimed 5 wins compared to South Africa's two. Notably, the two met in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. India won that contest to list the title.
Summary
India and SA's summary at Narendra Modi Stadium, Hyderabad
The two teams have clashed just once in Ahmedabad with India winning that contest by 30 runs in December 2025. India have played nine T20Is here in Ahmedabad, winning 7 and losing two. South Africa have played four matches here. They have claimed three wins. One of this clash was a tie before SA won via a double Super Over. They have lost once.