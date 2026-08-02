India Women squad for Asia Cup 2026: All we know
What's the story
India announced their squad for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup on Sunday. The only change is the exclusion of Shreyanka Patil, who was replaced by leg-spin allrounder Prema Rawat in the ICC Women's World Cup. While Patil hasn't recovered from her ligament injury, Rawat retains her place for the Asia Cup as well. The tournament is expected to take place from late August to mid-September, followed by the Asian Games in Japan from September 17.
Player updates
Rawat played one match
As mentioned, Shreyanka Patil has not recovered from her ankle ligament injury that had ruled her out of the Women's T20 World Cup.
Her replacement, Rawat, played one match in the tournament against South Africa. She scored 3* (2) before going wicketless in two overs for 21 runs.
India were later eliminated from the tournament, losing their last league game to Australia.
Team composition
India's squad and reserves
The Indian squad for the Women's Asia Cup 2026 is led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.
Main squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), G Kamalini (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.
Reserves: Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, and Minnu Mani.