Asian Games 2026: India's schedule for September 22

In badminton, India will face Japan in both men's (11:30am) and women's (6:00am) team quarterfinals.

Shooters Valarivan and Parth will join forces in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification and medal matches (6:00am).

In another shooting competition, Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Maheshwari Chauhan will meet in the skeet women's individual qualification and women's team final (6:30am).

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will compete in the men's category of the same event (6:30am).

In Wushu, Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam will compete in the women's Nanquan final (6:29am).