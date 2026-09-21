Asian Games 2026: India's schedule for September 22
What's the story
India's Asian Games 2026 campaign has gotten off to a good start, with six medals in the opening two days. The third day promises more opportunities for Indian athletes to add to the medal tally in shooting, cricket, karate, and wushu. Elavenil Valarivan, who has already won two silver medals in shooting, will be looking to add more as she teams up with Parth Mane in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification and finals. On this note, we look at the full schedule of the Indian contingent on September 22.
Event lineup
Start of the day
The day's events begin with equestrian athletes Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38 and Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood competing in the Dressage event at 4:30am IST.
Speaking of Sepaktakraw, India will play Malaysia in the men's team Regu Group B match (5:30 am).
India's Aadhya Tiwari will take on Thailand's Alisha Ziegler in the soft tennis women's singles match (5:30 am).
Shooting
Shooters to be in action
In badminton, India will face Japan in both men's (11:30am) and women's (6:00am) team quarterfinals.
Shooters Valarivan and Parth will join forces in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification and medal matches (6:00am).
In another shooting competition, Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Maheshwari Chauhan will meet in the skeet women's individual qualification and women's team final (6:30am).
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will compete in the men's category of the same event (6:30am).
In Wushu, Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam will compete in the women's Nanquan final (6:29am).
Fencing
Several fencing events
Several Indian fencers will be in action
While Sachin and Hemash Singh will be seen in the men's individual foil bouts, Mitva Chaudhari and Tanishka Khatri will feature in the women's epee pool bouts (6:30am onward).
This will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals.
India and Thailand's badminton teams will meet in the women's round of 16 match (6:30am).
Soft tennis star Jay Meena will meet Pakistan's Hussain Arain in men's singles Group D (7:30am).
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Kabaddi team to be in action
The Indian men's kabaddi team will take on South Korea in Group A (7:15am) while swimmer Aryan Nehra will compete in the men's 1500m freestyle final B (7:29am).
In karate, Chetan Bhatt will feature in the men's Kumite -84kg semifinals (7:35am), while Alisha Choudhary will compete against Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani from Indonesia in the women's Kumite -55kg round of 16 (9:20am).
Swimmers Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston, and Dhanush Suresh will join forces in the Men's 4x100m medley relay heats (8:05am).
At 8:15am, fencers Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan will compete in the women's individual epee.
Sakshi Chaudhary will face Aira Villegas (Philippines) in the women's 51kg Round of 32 bout in boxing (9:00am).
Other events
Other key events on September 22
There will be more soft tennis events on September 22.
Aadhya Tiwari will take on Alisha Ziegler from Thailand in the women's singles Group D (10:20am), while Aryan Thakur will face Bold-erdene Altangerel from Mongolia in men's singles Group C (9:30am).
In Equestrian, Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38 and Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood will feature in Cross Country (9:30am).
At 10:04am, Karate player Alisha Choudhary will feature in the women's Kumite -55kg round quarterfinal match (if she qualifies).
She would further play semi-final (10:40am) and the final (12:50) if she qualifies.
Boxer Jadumani Singh will take on Chandra Bahadur Thapa (Nepal) in the men's 55kg round of 32 (10:30am).
Event
Soft tennis, cricket, and badminton
Another soft tennis event will further see Aadhya Tiwari vs Kainaat Shallwani (Pakistan) in women's singles Group D (10:30am).
The Indian women's cricket team will be vying for their first gold medal at the Games, as they take on Sri Lanka in the final (10:30am).
Coming to badminton, there will be a India vs Japan match in the men's team quarterfinal (11:30am).
India's men's team will also feature in a hockey match, against Sri Lanka in Pool A (3:30am).
Competition
Here are the other events
11:59 am: Wushu - Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam in women's Nandao final.
12:00 pm: Soft Tennis - Aryan Thakur vs Chen Po-Yi (Chinese Taipei) in men's singles Group C.
12:40 pm: Karate - Chetan Bhatt in men's Kumite -84kg final (if he qualifies).
12:50 pm.: Karate - Alisha Choudhary in women's Kumite -55kg round gold medal match (if she qualifies).
Around 3:15 pm: Wushu - Roshibina Devi vs TBC in in women's 60kg quarterfinal.