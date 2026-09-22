Asian Games 2026: India's schedule for September 23
What's the story
The 2026 Asian Games will witness another thrilling day of competition, with Indian athletes eyeing more medals on Day 3 in Aichi-Nagoya. The day will see a host of events, including shooting, weightlifting, kabaddi, and badminton. Notably, the Indian men's badminton team will face China in the semifinal. India has already won seven medals, including a gold won by the Indian women's cricket team. Here's the schedule of India's major events on September 23 (IST).
Start
How the day will start
India's campaign on September 23 will begin with three matches at 5:30am - India vs Philippines in men's team regu Group B match, Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit in men's singles soft tennis quarterfinal, and rowing heats.
At 6:15 am, the 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final will see Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, and Esha Singh (final at 9:00am if they qualify).
At 6:30am, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will be involved in the skeet men's individual and team final.
Events
Other events at 6:30am
The 6:30am slot will also see shooters Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Maheshwari Chauhan in action (skeet women's individual qualification and final).
The third event for this slot is table tennis - Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail-Fathimath Ali of Maldives in mixed doubles (Round 2).
Equestrian is also slated for 6:30am - Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy be Dun (individual and team cross-country medal events).
Highlights
Significant events of the day
At 8:30am, India and Iran will clash in the women's kabaddi team Group A match. The men's kabaddi team will take on Bangladesh at 9:40am.
At 10:00am, medal hopeful Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49kg weightlifting (medal event).
The women's Pool B match against Thailand is at 11:30am, as is the men's badminton team semifinal against China.
At 1:30pm, the women's 53kg medal event will see weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav.
India's campaign for the day will conclude at 2:30pm - Wushu: Roshibina Devi in women's 60kg semifinal.