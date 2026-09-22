Asian Games 2026: India's schedule for September 23

India's campaign on September 23 will begin with three matches at 5:30am - India vs Philippines in men's team regu Group B match, Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit in men's singles soft tennis quarterfinal, and rowing heats.

At 6:15 am, the 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final will see Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, and Esha Singh (final at 9:00am if they qualify).

At 6:30am, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will be involved in the skeet men's individual and team final.