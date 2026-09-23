India-Australia A Women's match shifted to Mohali: Here's why
What's the story
The upcoming multi-day women's match between India A and Australia A has been moved from Dharamshala to Mohali. The decision comes due to the impact of prolonged rainfall on the outfield and current ground conditions in Dharamshala. The match will now be played at the iconic PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which is also hosting a three-match One-Day series between both teams.
Match update
India A Women emerged victorious in the 1st ODI
In the first One-Day match of the series, India A Women emerged victorious by four wickets while chasing 236.
The team recovered from an early setback at 46/3, thanks to a match-defining 126-run partnership between Tejal Hasabnis and Anushka Sharma.
Hasabnis scored an impressive 81 off just 82 balls while Sharma contributed with a solid 55 runs.
Ongoing series
Schedule of the ongoing series
The second One-Day match of the series is currently underway at PCA IS Bindra Stadium.
The third fixture is also scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.
This multi-day match will conclude the India A Women-Australia A Women series.
Australia A Women had earlier swept the three-match T20I series 3-0, with all matches played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.