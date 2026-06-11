India-born Nikhil Chaudhary set to play for Australia's T20I side
What's the story
Delhi-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary has been named in Australia's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. The 30-year-old's inclusion comes after Travis Head withdrew from the tour on personal leave. If he gets a game, Chaudhary could become the first Indian-born male cricketer to play for Australia at the international level in over six decades. Here are further details.
Career trajectory
Chaudhary's journey to the Australian team
Chaudhary has been playing for JB Bruges in the European T20 tournament in Belgium and was with Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026. He will join the Australian team in Dhaka on Friday. If selected, he would be the first Indian-born male cricketer to play for Australia since Gujarat-born leg-spinner Rex Sellars, who played a Test match in 1964.
Path to selection
From Delhi to Australia's domestic circuit
Chaudhary's journey from Delhi to Australia's domestic circuit is remarkable. He played 14 limited-overs games for Punjab and had a trial with Mumbai Indians before a trip to Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic changed his career trajectory. Despite facing challenges like working at a Mexican restaurant and as a postal delivery worker, he continued pursuing cricketing opportunities in Australia.
Domestic success
Selector Dodemaide reveals why they picked Chaudhary
Chaudhary's fortunes changed when former Australia all-rounder James Hopes recommended him to Hobart Hurricanes. Since then, he has become a key player and fan favorite in Tasmania with his aggressive batting and leg-spin bowling. Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said Chaudhary's BBL form impressed the panel, leading to his inclusion in the squad for the Bangladesh tour. Notably, Chaudhary starred in the Hurricanes' BBL 2024/25 title. He also made his List A and First-Class debuts thereafter.
Transformation
How pandemic changed Chaudhary's life
Chaudhary made his List A and T20 debut for Punjab in 2017. He then traveled to Australia in 2020 to visit his uncle in Queensland. However, Australia closed its international borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaudhary continued to live in the country on a temporary visa that is valid until 2027. Although he is yet to obtain permanent residency or Australian citizenship, his five-year stay in the country makes him eligible to represent Australia under ICC regulations.