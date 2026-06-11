India-born Nikhil Chaudhary set to play for Australia's T20I side

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How pandemic changed Chaudhary's life

Chaudhary made his List A and T20 debut for Punjab in 2017. He then traveled to Australia in 2020 to visit his uncle in Queensland. However, Australia closed its international borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaudhary continued to live in the country on a temporary visa that is valid until 2027. Although he is yet to obtain permanent residency or Australian citizenship, his five-year stay in the country makes him eligible to represent Australia under ICC regulations.