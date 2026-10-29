Will Prasidh Krishna miss New Zealand ODIs? Details here
What's the story
India's pace attack for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand has taken a major hit with the news of Prasidh Krishna's unavailability. The Karnataka speedster is said to be still recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up during the home ODI series against West Indies. He had sustained the injury while bowling in the second ODI in Guwahati and was unable to finish his spell.
Recovery update
Krishna recovering well, set for fitness test
Krishna was initially named in India's ODI squad for the New Zealand tour, but his inclusion was contingent on a fitness test.
According to BCCI sources, he is recovering well and is set to undergo match simulation and a fitness test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2.
The team management and selectors feel it's more important for him to be fully fit for the Test series than rush back into ODIs.
Potential replacement
Aquib Nabi likely to be called up for ODI squad
In Krishna's absence, Jammu & Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi is likely to be called up for the ODI squad. He is already in New Zealand with the Indian T20 squad.
Nabi recently made his international debut in the West Indies ODI series. He currently has 56 wickets from 37 List A games at an average of 28.87.
Squad
India's ODI squad for New Zealand tour
Squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper and vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav.