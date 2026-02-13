T20 World Cup: India depart for Colombo to face Pakistan 

The Indian cricket team has departed for Colombo, where they are scheduled to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup on February 15. The players took a special chartered flight from New Delhi and are expected to reach by afternoon. The team looked in high spirits as they left for their next game.

Winning streak India on a roll Team India has been on a roll in the ongoing T20 World Cup, winning both their matches so far. They defeated the USA in their opening game and then thrashed Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were instrumental in this victory, with Hardik even bagging the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Team update Abhishek's fitness concerns ahead of Pakistan clash Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash with Pakistan, the Indian team is dealing with Abhishek Sharma's fitness issues. He missed the match against Namibia but is expected to be fit in time for the game against Pakistan. India have a stellar record against their rivals, having beaten them thrice in T20Is at last year's Asia Cup and boasting a 15-1 head-to-head record at ICC World Cup events.

Twitter Post Here is the video! 🇮🇳 Team India en route Colombo!



Hardik, Abhishek, Surya, Bumrah, Ishan & the boys all set for India 🇮🇳 vs Pakistan 🇵🇰 – 15th Feb. ✈️🔥



Can India make it a one-sided affair? 👀#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #CricketFever pic.twitter.com/Q1ThTiTsLI — Reporrt (@reporrtofficial) February 13, 2026

