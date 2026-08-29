3 changes India need to make for next Test series

India's batting showed encouraging signs in Sri Lanka, particularly with Devdutt Padikkal scoring heavily and Dhruv Jurel contributing valuable runs.

Against New Zealand, India need greater consistency across four innings and must convert strong starts into match-defining totals.

India's openers will have to start strongly and blunt the new ball more often.

Also, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will be needed to take responsibilty.