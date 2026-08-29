3 changes India need to make for next Test series
What's the story
India won the Sri Lanka Test series 1-0, but the second match ended in a draw despite the visitors being on the driver's seat. India have seven ICC World Test Championship matches remaining—two in New Zealand and five against Australia—and reportedly need six wins from those seven to put themselves in strong contention to qualify for the final. Here are changes India need to make ahead of the next Test series.
#1
India have to sharpen their batting
India's batting showed encouraging signs in Sri Lanka, particularly with Devdutt Padikkal scoring heavily and Dhruv Jurel contributing valuable runs.
Against New Zealand, India need greater consistency across four innings and must convert strong starts into match-defining totals.
India's openers will have to start strongly and blunt the new ball more often.
Also, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will be needed to take responsibilty.
#2
Build a stronger pace attack
Conditions in New Zealand are likely to demand a different bowling strategy.
India will be prioritizing pace, movement and sustained pressure with the new ball.
Their quicks will need to exploit helpful conditions early, while maintaining discipline through long spells.
Getting the bowling combination right will be key.
India are likely to take a cue from the England tour and play a similar set of bowlers.
#3
Shubman Gill should be more attacking as skipper
The biggest lesson from Colombo was that dominance does not automatically guarantee victory.
India controlled large portions of the Test but allowed Sri Lanka to escape with a draw.
Against New Zealand, India need to be ruthless when ahead and avoid surrendering control.
Skipper Gill needs to be more attacking minded with his field placements and hunt for wickets.
He lacked the cutting edge on Day 5 against Lanka in Colombo.