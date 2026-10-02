India, Pakistan could meet thrice in 2027 ODI World Cup
What's the story
The 2027 ICC ODI World Cup could witness as many as three clashes between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, owing to a new tournament format. The two teams have been placed in Group A with Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe (co-hosts), and one qualifier. If they both qualify for the Super 7 stage, a repeat encounter is possible.
Historical context
India have dominated the World Cup rivalry
India have maintained an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of ODI World Cups.
The two teams have faced each other eight times, with India winning all encounters (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, 2019 and most recently in 2023).
This will be the first time they could meet multiple times in a single edition of the tournament.
Match details
One encounter confirmed; 2 more possible
India will meet Pakistan on October 10 at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium.
If both teams qualify for the Super 7 stage, they could meet again on November 7 at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.
A third encounter is possible if they face each other in a semi-final or final match later that month.
Schedule
India's group-stage fixtures and venues
Meanwhile, the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup will kick off with the riveting India-Australia clash at Newlands, Cape Town, on October 7.
India's other group-stage matches include Afghanistan on October 14 in Tshwane, an unnamed qualifier on October 17 in Bloemfontein, and Zimbabwe on October 24 at Victoria Falls.
Notably, the India-Zimbabwe match will be the first World Cup game at the new Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium and also the last of this stage.