Electing to field, India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 early on. However, Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) powered the Kiwis to 368.

In response, India declared at a mammoth 720/9 with six of their top seven batters scoring at least 75 runs.

With India earning a hefty lead, the Kiwis had to survive the final day with eight wickets in hand.

They were 239/5 with 15 overs to go when the two captains shook hands.