India record second successive drawn Test: What it means
What's the story
The 1st Test between New Zealand and India at Wellington's Basin Reserve ended in a draw. The pitch at Wellington's Basin Reserve offered little assistance to bowlers, resulting in a draw. While New Zealand scored 368, India were in a winning spot with a mammoth score of 720/9d. However, the hosts ended their second innings at 239/5.
Match
How the Wellington Test panned out
Electing to field, India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 early on. However, Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) powered the Kiwis to 368.
In response, India declared at a mammoth 720/9 with six of their top seven batters scoring at least 75 runs.
With India earning a hefty lead, the Kiwis had to survive the final day with eight wickets in hand.
They were 239/5 with 15 overs to go when the two captains shook hands.
Impact
Second draw at this venue since 2015
The draw was only the second of its kind at Basin Reserve in 15 matches since 2015.
Sri Lanka had previously drawn a match there in December 2018 after conceding a massive first-innings lead.
The result has also hurt India's chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, with their points percentage dropping from 51.52 to 50 while remaining fourth on the table.
Historical context
India's second successive drawn Test
This marked India's second successive drawn Test match, having previously drawn the second Test against Sri Lanka in August at Colombo's SSC.
The last time India played back-to-back drawn Tests was over a decade ago during their 2014/15 tour of Australia.
They had three consecutive draws then, two against Australia in Melbourne and Sydney, and one against Bangladesh in June 2015.