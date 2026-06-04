India's FIFA World Cup dream: What needs to change?

While the IPL 2026 season has finally concluded, football fans are already looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup . The impending edition will feature a record 48 teams, with Asia receiving more qualification spots than before. Team India is yet to play a FIFA World Cup, and the gap now appears significant. The far-fetched dream of even making the global tournament requires an overhaul.

Grassroot The grassroots India's biggest challenge starts at the grassroots. Barring a few stars, India has struggled to produce footballers capable of competing consistently at the highest Asian level. The nation is currently outside of Asia's top 20 in the FIFA rankings. Meanwhile, regular World Cup qualifiers have built extensive youth-development networks over decades. India's youth teams, though rising, still have a long way to go.

Academy Success of Mohali's Minerva Academy The success of Mohali's Minerva Academy highlights the potential of Indian football. Earlier this year, the academy's Under-15 side made headlines by beating Liverpool's U-15 team 6-0 at the Mediterranean International Cup in Spain. It was also the first Indian club to participate in the MIC Cup. The Ranjit Bajaj-owned academy demonstrated how youngsters can compete with some of the world's best.

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Leagues Administrative uncertainty hampering growth The Indian Super League's advent has brought visibility to Indian football since its inception in 2014. However, administrative uncertainty continues to be a pain point. The recent controversy surrounding Churchill Brothers' promotion from the I-League, along with disagreements over the ISL structure, once again exposed flaws in the system. And disputes surrounding the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have only added to the uncertainty.

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