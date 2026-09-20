Asian Games: India's shooting team wins silver medal 

This silver medal marks India's first confirmed medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal was the first Indian athlete to assure a medal after reaching the semifinals of women's Traditional MMA 60kg event.

In the team event, Sonam was India's top scorer with 634.1 points, followed by Elavenil and Vidarsa, who scored 633.5 and 630.4 points respectively.