Asian Games: India's shooting team wins silver medal
What's the story
India has won a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. This is the nation's first medal in the ongoing competition. The Indian team, comprising Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod, scored a total of 1898.0 points to finish second behind China, who set a new world record with their score of 1904.2 points. Japan secured the bronze medal with a score of 1897.1 points.
Medal count
India's 1st confirmed medal at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
This silver medal marks India's first confirmed medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal was the first Indian athlete to assure a medal after reaching the semifinals of women's Traditional MMA 60kg event.
In the team event, Sonam was India's top scorer with 634.1 points, followed by Elavenil and Vidarsa, who scored 633.5 and 630.4 points respectively.
Individual competition
Elavenil, Sonam qualify for individual final
Along with the team event, Elavenil and Sonam also qualified for the individual final of the 10m air rifle competition.
Their scores were enough to secure them a place among the eight finalists.
The two shooters will now have another chance to contribute to India's medal tally when they compete in this individual final later today.
Team performance
Shooting has been a fruitful sport for India
The silver medal is a promising start for India's shooting team at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
This comes after a stellar performance by the country's shooters at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where they won a record 22 medals - seven gold, nine silver and six bronze.
The Aichi-Nagoya campaign has now started with another silver, with more opportunities for medals in the days to come.