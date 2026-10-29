A look at Team India's greatest ODI bowlers
What's the story
After the T20I leg, India will play a five-match ODI series against hosts New Zealand. The grueling series will give India an opportunity to fine-tune their bowling attack for next year's ICC ODI World Cup. Over the years, India have produced several match-winners who have dominated with the ball. Take a look at the side's greatest ODI bowlers.
#5
Anil Kumble
Former captain Anil Kumble is among the greatest ODI bowlers. He is among the elite list of bowlers with 300-plus wickets in the format.
Between 1990 and 2007, the former wrist-spinner accounted for 334 wickets from 269 ODIs at an average of 30.83. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers.
His 6/12 are the best returns for an Indian spinner in ODIs.
#4
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami's impact in the ICC tournaments alone deserves a special mention. His impeccable seam movement is another tale for the ages!
Shami is the fastest Indian to 200 ODI wickets by a distance, reaching the landmark in 104 matches.
Across 108 ODIs, the right-arm seamer has taken 206 wickets at an average of 24.05. His 6 fifers are the most for an Indian.
#3
Javagal Srinath
In the 1990s, India's pace attack heavily depended on Javagal Srinath.
He remains the only Indian fast bowler to have taken 300-plus ODI wickets.
Across 229 ODIs, the former Indian seamer took 315 wickets at an average of 28.08. His tally includes 7 four-wicket hauls and 3 fifers.
Srinath also has 44 ODI World Cup wickets at 27.81.
#2
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan emerged as one of the best left-arm seamers in the early 2000s.
Among the greatest exponents of reverse swing, Zaheer troubled the most prolific batters with his left-arm angle and seam movement.
The speedster, who powered India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title, took 269 wickets from 194 matches at an average of 30.11.
#1
Kapil Dev
Despite not being among the top three wicket-takers, former captain Kapil Dev holds the top spot here.
The pioneer who changed India's pace bowling, Kapil led India to the historic 1983 World Cup title.
Overall, the former pacer took 253 wickets from 225 ODIs at an average of 27.45. He also scored 3,700-plus runs with the bat.