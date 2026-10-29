A look at Team India's greatest ODI bowlers 

Former captain Anil Kumble is among the greatest ODI bowlers. He is among the elite list of bowlers with 300-plus wickets in the format.

Between 1990 and 2007, the former wrist-spinner accounted for 334 wickets from 269 ODIs at an average of 30.83. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers.

His 6/12 are the best returns for an Indian spinner in ODIs.