A look at greatest Test performances by Indian bowlers
What's the story
India have recorded several memorable performances in the ultimate format over the years. From Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul to Harbhajan Singh battering the Aussies, the history books have witnessed some extraordinary spells. These landmark performances had a perfect blend of resilience and skill. Take a look at the greatest bowling performances by Indian bowlers in Test cricket.
#1
Harbhajan Singh: 7/123 and 6/73 vs Australia, Kolkata, 2001
In 2001, a set of miraculous performances helped India produce the greatest comeback in Test history.
Harbhajan was among India's strongest weapons in the 2nd Test against Australia at Eden Gardens in March 2001, which transformed Indian cricket.
The off-spinner claimed 13 wickets, including figures of 7/123 and 6/73. He also became the first Indian to register a Test hat-trick.
Harbhajan's brilliance helped India overturn a follow-on deficit and secure an extraordinary 171-run victory, ending Australia's 16-match winning streak.
#2
Kapil Dev: 5/28 vs Australia, MCG, 1981
The legendary Kapil Dev delivered one of the most memorable Test spells during the 1981 MCG encounter against Australia.
Chasing a modest 143, Australia suffered a top-order collapse. But they were still eyeing a win at 40/3.
However, Kapil rattled Australia's entire middle order, taking 5/28. His fifer powered India to a famous 59-run victory, with Australia perishing on 83.
#1
Anil Kumble: 10/74 vs Pakistan, Delhi, 1999
Nothing tops Anil Kumble's record 10-wicket haul against Pakistan from the 1999 Delhi Test.
Chasing 420, Pakistan rallied with a century opening stand between Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi.
In came Anil Kumble, who removed six batters before the 130-run mark. He eventually won India the match single-handedly, bowling out Pakistan for 207.
Kumble, taking 10/74, became only the second player with an innings 10-wicket haul in Tests.