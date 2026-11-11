A look at greatest Test performances by Indian bowlers

In 2001, a set of miraculous performances helped India produce the greatest comeback in Test history.

Harbhajan was among India's strongest weapons in the 2nd Test against Australia at Eden Gardens in March 2001, which transformed Indian cricket.

The off-spinner claimed 13 wickets, including figures of 7/123 and 6/73. He also became the first Indian to register a Test hat-trick.

Harbhajan's brilliance helped India overturn a follow-on deficit and secure an extraordinary 171-run victory, ending Australia's 16-match winning streak.