A look at India's greatest captains in Test cricket
What's the story
Shubman Gill missed out on becoming the third Indian captain to win a Test in New Zealand. The 1st Test between New Zealand and India at Wellington's Basin Reserve ended in a draw. India, who were in the driving seat early on, couldn't bowl out New Zealand on Day 5. Gill is vying to join the list of India's greatest Test captains.
#1
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remains India's most successful Test captain. He took over the reins from MS Dhoni during the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
Overall, Kohli overall led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests. They lost 17 Tests (Draws: 11). He has the fourth-most Test wins as captain.
Under him, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19).
#2
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, who also scaled new heights, is the only other Indian captain to lead in 60-plus Tests (60).
Under him, India won 27 and lost 18 Tests (Draws: 15). Notably, India had a poor Test record overseas, especially in England and Australia, with Dhoni at the helm.
Besides, Dhoni is one of only two Indian captains to win a Test series in New Zealand.
#3
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly is the only other player to have led India to 20-plus wins in Test history.
In the early 2000s, Ganguly emerged as a fearless captain who transformed a young Team India.
Under him, India defeated a star-studded England and Australia in their own backyard.
Overall, Ganguly won 21 and lost 13 Tests as captain (Draws: 15).