Virat Kohli remains India's most successful Test captain. He took over the reins from MS Dhoni during the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Overall, Kohli overall led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests. They lost 17 Tests (Draws: 11). He has the fourth-most Test wins as captain.

Under him, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19).